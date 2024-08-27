Nez Perce color

Nez Perce tribal members dance for fourth graders in the mini-powwow Tuesday at the Activity Center as part of the Lewis-Clark State College Native American Awareness Week. Events today include a language knowledge bowl at 9:30 a.m. and Nimiipuu in New Zealand at 3 p.m., both at the Williams Conference Center, and an Evening of Storytelling at the Silverthorne Theatre at 6 p.m. Events Thursday include Research and Resources Through the Nez Perce National Historical Park at 10:30 a.m., Native American Studies Panel and Roundtable Discussion at noon, Tribal Perspectives of Nez Perce History with Otis Halfmoon at 1:30 p.m., and LC Native American Awareness Week Friendship Dinner at 6 p.m., all at the Williams Conference Center. The week concludes with the Simíinekem Wewéexp Páaxam Powwow and Scholarship Raffle at the P1FCU Activity Center from 7-11:30 p.m. on Friday.