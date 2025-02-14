Sections
February 14, 2025

Pipe bursts at Lewiston mall

The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the ceiling on Thursday night. No other details were available Thursday evening.
The Lewiston Center Mall is pictured after a burst pipe caused water to leak from the ceiling on Thursday night. No other details were available Thursday evening.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
