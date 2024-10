A firefighter walks past the smoking remains of a mobile home Thursday off 13th Street in Clarkston. Firefighters responded to the fully engulfed mobile home at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. The fire leaped and also destroyed a small pickup truck and a neighboring trailer, all of which appeared to be a total loss. August Frank/Tribune

