Remembering MLK’s dream

Ginny Foote, right, of Lewiston, adds a message for the community to a “Dream Wall” set up Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston. The wall is part of a mini-exhibit that features interactive displays with information on King, other human and civil rights activists and related events, and will remain on display during the center’s usual business hours through Friday. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News