PhotosDecember 21, 2024

Remembrance

People bow their heads in a moment of silence Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial honoring those that have died while experiencing homelessness.
People bow their heads in a moment of silence Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial honoring those that have died while experiencing homelessness.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People ring bells Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial in Lewiston.
People ring bells Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Names of people that have died while experience homelessness sit tied to a fence Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial in Lewiston.
Names of people that have died while experience homelessness sit tied to a fence Friday at the CHAS Homeless Memorial in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
