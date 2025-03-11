Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosMarch 11, 2025

Restoration

Olivia Weis, of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, applies protection around a ponderosa pine as part of restoration efforts at Swallows Park in Clarkston

Olivia Weis, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, puts some protection around a ponderosa pine at part of restoration efforts in the plot of land at Swallows Park in Clarkston.
Olivia Weis, with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, puts some protection around a ponderosa pine at part of restoration efforts in the plot of land at Swallows Park in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Olivia Weis, of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, applies protection around a ponderosa pine as part of restoration efforts at Swallows Park in Clarkston.

Related
Emulation
PhotosMar. 7
Emulation
Dinner with a view
PhotosMar. 7
Dinner with a view
Work underway
PhotosMar. 7
Work underway
Uphill battle
PhotosMar. 7
Uphill battle
Follow the leader
PhotosMar. 6
Follow the leader
Body and shadow
PhotosMar. 6
Body and shadow
Saying their piece
PhotosMar. 5
Saying their piece
Checking out the scene
PhotosMar. 5
Checking out the scene
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy