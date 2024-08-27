Santa’s a Vandal

The youngest member of the Elg-Lopez family is handed to Santa for a family photo Thursday in the University of Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow
The youngest member of the Elg-Lopez family is handed to Santa for a family photo Thursday in the University of Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow. The university’s department of Career Services hosted the annual free photos for two days this week.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A group of University of Idaho undergraduate students raise their V’s up for a photo with Santa Thursday in the Idaho Student Union Building rotunda on campus in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM