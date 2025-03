Protesters against President Donald Trump stand at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street Tuesday in Clarkston. Around 75 people stood at the corners of the intersection for about an hour holding signs and waving to both people honking in agreement and gesturing in disagreement alike. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People stand with signs protesting President Donald Trump Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A person waves their hand out the window Tuesday as protesters stand at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Protesters hold up signs Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A black GMC truck drives down Bridge Street after rolling coal on protesters Tuesday in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People look after a truck that rolled coal on them while driving past during a protest Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. The truck repeated the action several times. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A persons puts a their hand out the window in a thumbs-down gesture Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

People hold signs Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A person puts up peace sign while driving past protests Tuesday at the corner of 5th Street and Bridge Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune