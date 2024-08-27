Sections
PhotosJanuary 25, 2025

Sewing some comfort

Members of the Palouse Patchers, including June Falk, center, fill the art room of the 1912 Center Friday to work on blankets to donate to children in the foster care system as part of their Comfort Quilts community project in Moscow. The group, which donated 137 blankets across the region last year, will continue to sew Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and welcomes sewers to bring their own donation projects or to come work on prepared kits.
Members of the Palouse Patchers, including June Falk, center, fill the art room of the 1912 Center Friday to work on blankets to donate to children in the foster care system as part of their Comfort Quilts community project in Moscow. The group, which donated 137 blankets across the region last year, will continue to sew Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and welcomes sewers to bring their own donation projects or to come work on prepared kits.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
