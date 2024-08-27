Soup is served by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Depart- ment, Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Department at the YWCA for their annual Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. The event supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through the YWCA’s shelter pro- grams. Attendants voted on their favorite soup and the agency with the most votes will win the 2025 Best Soup Trophy. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Venice Marshall looks over her options as she selects the perfect bowl that was hand-painted and crafted by community volunteers Friday at the YWCA Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune