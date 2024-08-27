Sections
PhotosMarch 1, 2025

Souped up

Soup is served

Soup is served by the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Department, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Depart- ment, Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff's Department at the YWCA for their annual Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. The event supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through the YWCA's shelter pro- grams. Attendants voted on their favorite soup and the agency with the most votes will win the 2025 Best Soup Trophy.
Soup is served by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department, Lewiston Police Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Clarkston Fire Depart- ment, Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Department at the YWCA for their annual Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. The event supports survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through the YWCA’s shelter pro- grams. Attendants voted on their favorite soup and the agency with the most votes will win the 2025 Best Soup Trophy. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Venice Marshall looks over her options as she selects the perfect bowl that was hand-painted and crafted by community volunteers Friday at the YWCA Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston.
Venice Marshall looks over her options as she selects the perfect bowl that was hand-painted and crafted by community volunteers Friday at the YWCA Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Nez Perce Sheriff's Department loaded bake potato soup is pictured Friday at the YWCA Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. The soup was heated and prepared by volunteers from Avista before being taken out for local first responders to serve the soup.
The Nez Perce Sheriff’s Department loaded bake potato soup is pictured Friday at the YWCA Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser Friday in Lewiston. The soup was heated and prepared by volunteers from Avista before being taken out for local first responders to serve the soup.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
