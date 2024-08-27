Steven Riggleman, left, a recovery coach with the Latah Recovery Center, and Elizabeth Reynolds, a reentery case manager with the center, keep soup warm for the Latah Recovery Center’s Soup’s On! fundraiser Wednesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Nine soups and a variety of breads were donated from local restaurants and businesses for the event, proceeds from which helps support coaching, crisis support housing solutions, and other outreach programs by the center. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News