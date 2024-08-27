Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
PhotosNovember 8, 2024

Soup’s on

Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Steven Riggleman, left, a recovery coach with the Latah Recovery Center, and Elizabeth Reynolds, a reentery case manager with the center, keep soup warm for the Latah Recovery Center’s Soup’s On! fundraiser Wednesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Nine soups and a variety of breads were donated from local restaurants and businesses for the event, proceeds from which helps support coaching, crisis support housing solutions, and other outreach programs by the center.
Steven Riggleman, left, a recovery coach with the Latah Recovery Center, and Elizabeth Reynolds, a reentery case manager with the center, keep soup warm for the Latah Recovery Center’s Soup’s On! fundraiser Wednesday at the 1912 Center in Moscow. Nine soups and a variety of breads were donated from local restaurants and businesses for the event, proceeds from which helps support coaching, crisis support housing solutions, and other outreach programs by the center.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Sentient fluff
PhotosNov. 8
Sentient fluff
At peace and play
PhotosNov. 7
At peace and play
Election Day in north central Idaho
PhotosNov. 6
Election Day in north central Idaho
Election buzz
PhotosNov. 3
Election buzz
BIG PICTURE: Falling into a vortex
PhotosNov. 3
BIG PICTURE: Falling into a vortex
Election buzz
PhotosNov. 3
Election buzz
Paw patrol
PhotosNov. 2
Paw patrol
Hidden in the leaves
PhotosNov. 2
Hidden in the leaves
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy