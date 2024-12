Sixth-grader Kobe Fry and Melanie Renz, a special education teacher, help organize items for the annual Potlatch Elementary School Christmas Store Friday at the school in Potlatch. The student-run two-hour shopping event allows for kids to surprise their loved ones with gifts priced at $1, with the money raised going toward end of year parties and field trips. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News