After a reign of terror that started with stealing a Christmas tree from Parkway Elementary, packages from a porch in Asotin, and leading police on a chase through the Clarkston Lighted Christmas parade; the Grinch is finally apprehended by Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman, left, and officer Blake Richards Saturday at the Asotin Lighted Christmas parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch shoots silly string at the crowd as he makes a last attempt to escape police Saturday at the Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Photos provided by Asotin Police show the Grinch in his jail cell on Saturday. Courtesy of Asotin Police

The Grinch is pictured in his mug photo provided by Asotin Police. Courtesy of Asotin Police

The Grinch walks through the Asotin Elementary School concert on Friday. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Monte Renzelman chases after the Grinch as he takes a tree and runs off with it Saturday at the Asotin Elementary School Concert on Saturday. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch sits in the back of a patrol car after being apprehended Saturday at the Asotin Lighted Christmas Parade. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune