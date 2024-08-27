Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosFebruary 15, 2025

Taking a tumble

CoraLyn Stedham takes a tumble off the side of a giant snowball

CoraLyn Stedham takes a tumble off the side of a giant snowball Friday outside Children’s House Montessori Elementary School at Pioneer Park in Lewiston.
CoraLyn Stedham takes a tumble off the side of a giant snowball Friday outside Children’s House Montessori Elementary School at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Related
Looking for love
PhotosFeb. 13
Looking for love
Chilly morning
PhotosFeb. 13
Chilly morning
Good spirits
PhotosFeb. 12
Good spirits
Field of snow
PhotosFeb. 12
Field of snow
Turkey teamwork
PhotosFeb. 12
Turkey teamwork
Kestrel maneuver
PhotosFeb. 12
Kestrel maneuver
Separate paths
PhotosFeb. 12
Separate paths
Flight path
PhotosFeb. 11
Flight path
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy