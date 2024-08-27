Sections
PhotosFebruary 22, 2025

‘The Little Mermaid’ comes to dry land

Emmitt Anderson, left, as King Triton, warns Deborah Fonteijn, as Ariel, of the dangers of going to the surface in a scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Emmitt Anderson, left, as King Triton, warns Deborah Fonteijn, as Ariel, of the dangers of going to the surface in a scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Quinn Campbell, center left, as Prince Eric, and Forrest Atwell, center right, as Grimsby, sail the sea with their crew in an opening scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Quinn Campbell, center left, as Prince Eric, and Forrest Atwell, center right, as Grimsby, sail the sea with their crew in an opening scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Deborah Fonteijn, as Ariel, sings “Part of Your World,” in a scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Deborah Fonteijn, as Ariel, sings “Part of Your World,” in a scene of Pullman High School Drama Club’s “The Little Mermaid,” on Thursday in Pullman. Performances continue this weekend and next, with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and next week at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
