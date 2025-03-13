Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosMarch 13, 2025

When life gives you lemons

Alan Weaskus works on a painting for a class

Alan Weaskus works on a painting for a class Wednesday at Lewis-Clark State College.
Alan Weaskus works on a painting for a class Wednesday at Lewis-Clark State College. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Restoration
PhotosMar. 11
Restoration
Ominous
PhotosMar. 11
Ominous
BIG PICTURE: Reaching for the rebound at state
PhotosMar. 9
BIG PICTURE: Reaching for the rebound at state
A Herculean performance
PhotosMar. 8
A Herculean performance
Emulation
PhotosMar. 7
Emulation
Dinner with a view
PhotosMar. 7
Dinner with a view
Work underway
PhotosMar. 7
Work underway
Uphill battle
PhotosMar. 7
Uphill battle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy