Jim Haines has met fellow Korean War veterans who endured combat, capture and even torture. But that wasn’t his experience.
“I look back and I had a pretty good time,” said the 93-year-old Haines, a retired farmer who lives west of Clarkston.
Haines enlisted in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Navy Seabees, during the war. He ran various pieces of heavy equipment while stationed in Guam, Korea and Japan. His primary task was to help build concrete “warmup barriers” which allowed jet airplanes, being used in warfare for the first time, to warm up their engines without melting the asphalt runways.
So Haines never saw combat. About the closest he came was seeing the campfires of Chinese soldiers in the hills at night and, at the end of the war, watching North Korean soldiers who were freed from captivity walking back toward their homes in the north.
Haines enlisted in the Navy in 1951 after washing out of school at the University of Idaho.
He ended up in the Seabees thanks in part to his rural upbringing in the Colfax area. He learned how to run a variety of equipment while working on the family farm, and those skills earned high scores on aptitude tests, keeping him in the infrastructure business rather than the fighting business.
Haines did his training at Port Hueneme near Los Angeles. The farm boy was struck by how different his upbringing was than that of his compatriots from urban areas.
“These guys — I couldn’t believe it — had never shot a gun, had never drove a truck. I couldn’t believe it. Where had these guys been? That’s all I ever did when I was a kid. We were always hunting with my dad.”
Haines’ first deployment was to Guam in the South Pacific, where he spent 22 months. He helped build warmup barriers and, one evening, memorably used a crane to pluck the wrecked car of a base captain off the edge of a canyon. He also played football for his base team and had his own pickup truck he used to drive around.
Haines was next sent to Korea during the last year of the war. He marveled at a steady stream of jet planes landing, refueling and reloading — all without shutting off their engines — then soaring away for another bombing run before returning in just 20 minutes or so.
After the war concluded, Haines was sent to Japan where the Seabees constructed more warmup barriers at two bases. He spent a year there, which included a sobering visit to Hiroshima, which was still “devastated” about eight years after it was leveled by an atomic bomb at the end of World War II.
“On a walkway, I saw a figure of a man in the cement — it burnt the cement,” he said
After his time in Japan, Haines had the option of reenlisting in the Navy, but he couldn’t resist the pull of the family farm in Colfax. His grandfather, who had homesteaded the land, had died, and his father, M.L. Haines, was running the Diamond Shop in Lewiston, which he started in the 1920s.
Jim Haines never got into his family’s jewelry business. Instead, he put in decades as a farmer, growing wheat, peas and barley on his plot of Palouse land, which increased to 900 acres. He also raised cattle during the latter half of his career.
He “never made any money farming,” but did well selling off some of his land. He still owns 400 acres, which is farmed by the Fulfs brothers, whom Haines has known since they were children.
He now lives alone on land he bought near Chief Timothy Park, where he spends his time tinkering as a “jack-of-all-trades, master of none.”
When he thinks of his Korean War experiences, only fond memories come to mind.
“I never was anywhere where I felt like I was in trouble. If they tried (to send him into battle), I always think I could’ve lied my way out of it.”
