Barbour

Pullman shooting guard Tanner Barbour had a 3-point attempt at the end of Friday's Washington Class 2A boys basketball state semifinal at the Yakima Valley SunDome rim out in the Greyhounds' loss to Mark Morris of Longview, Wash.

 August Frank

YAKIMA — Mark Morris of Longview, Wash., did what no other boys basketball team was capable of this season — defeat the Pullman Greyhounds.

Tanner Barbour’s 3-point attempt of an inbounds pass rimmed off in the waning seconds as the Monarchs (25-2) pulled off a 52-49 upset of top-seeded and No 1-ranked Pullman (25-1) in a Class 2A boys basketball Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome.

Tags

Recommended for you