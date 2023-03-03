Pullman shooting guard Tanner Barbour had a 3-point attempt at the end of Friday's Washington Class 2A boys basketball state semifinal at the Yakima Valley SunDome rim out in the Greyhounds' loss to Mark Morris of Longview, Wash.
YAKIMA — Mark Morris of Longview, Wash., did what no other boys basketball team was capable of this season — defeat the Pullman Greyhounds.
Tanner Barbour’s 3-point attempt of an inbounds pass rimmed off in the waning seconds as the Monarchs (25-2) pulled off a 52-49 upset of top-seeded and No 1-ranked Pullman (25-1) in a Class 2A boys basketball Friday at Yakima Valley SunDome.
The loss ended Pullman’s dreams of a state title after it fell in the championship last year to Lynden as a No. 4 seed. Since, the Greyhounds had mostly dominated their competition en route to a previously undefeated season.
Neither team found much space as was evident every time the quarter buzzer sounded: Monarchs up 13-12 after the first quarter, Monarchs up 29-27 at halftime and Pullman up 40-39 after three.
Pullman burst out of the halftime break with an alley-oop dunk from Jaedyn Brown to Champ Powaukee followed by a contested 3-pointer from Brown for a 32-29 Pullman lead.
The Greyhounds’ biggest lead was 37-31 in the third.
But Mark Morris then went on an 8-0 run kickstarted by back-to-back 3s from Kobe Parlin and Malakai Gray.
The shot of the game came on another Gray 3 with 1:30 left that made it 50-47 Mark Morris.
A Dane Sykes layup cut it to 50-49 with 17 seconds left but Pullman’s Austin Hunt missed a pair of free throws and Barbour’s 3 couldn’t connect in the final seconds. The Monarchs went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch for their final points.
“We worked so hard to get here and take down that team,” Gray told NFHS after the game.
