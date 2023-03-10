Of Thursday, March 9, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dominique Terrill and Gavin Kay, of Lewiston, a son, Milo Seppi Kay, born Thursday
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Latoya Natasha Sisto and Latasha Melani Lawrence, of Lapwai.
Asotin County
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Cody Vaughan and Raevin Vaughan.
Melissa Rogers and Rosalinda Rogers.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Brian N. Peterson, 59, of Spokane Valley, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years jail with 30 days discretionary penitentiary suspended, four years felony probation and pay $435.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Sean F. Staley, 36, of Pullman, charged with trafficking in heroin 2 grams to less than 7 grams and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Robert J. LaPlante, 56, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement, a felony. Status conference hearing March 13.
Rodney E. Grider, 57, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and hydrocodone), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Shirley M. Busko, 31, of Kennewick, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl and methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Brian C. Mott, 50, homeless, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 13.
Carrie S. Gallagher, 47, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing March 20.
Stephanie A. Lawyer, 37, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing March 20.
