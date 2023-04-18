Of Monday, April 17, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alaina and Anthony Brown, of Clarkston, a son, Bennett Nicholas Brown, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David Hoidal and Helen Hoidal.
Rowena Dickinson and Scott Dickinson.
Amberly Severson and Jacob Severson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Hailey N. Martin, 22, of Asotin, convicted in a jury trial of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two years, 30 days discretionary, sentenced suspended, four years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Dillon B. McGarvey, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2 years, retained jurisdiction for 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Erin E. Parks, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 60 days jail, driver’s license suspended one year, five years felony probation and pay $1,040.50 in fees.
Lucas E. T. Downey, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction two years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Roberta G. Whitman, 40, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing April 24.
Robert L. Sliger, 58, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.
Billie A. Tribitt, 69, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony.
