Of Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jonathan and Shawnee Thompson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Teagan Paige Thompson, born Monday.
Latisa Minkey and Joshua Piatt, of Lewiston, a daughter, Estella Lior Minkey-Piatt.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Destry Wyatt Deines and Adriana Nikol Cornaway, both of Lewiston.
Trek Allen McCammon and Toni Marie Blais, both of Lewiston.
Nick Dale Whitesell and Jennifer Lynn Blood, both of Lewiston.
Matthew John Maiorana and Alea Paige Wohl, both of Clarkston.
Warren Grant Thurmond and Rhonda Rae Rhoades, both of Hermiston, Ore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Anthoni Anders and Kala Anders.
Rachel Buck and Isaiah Buck.
Victoria St. Paul and Dale U’ren.
Granted
Shane E. Richards and Wendy Noel Richards.
Luke Ryan Michael Corder and Shelby Danielle Davenport.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Elijah S. Candler, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 4-7 years, sentenced suspended, 30 days discretionary jail time, credited with nine days, 100 hours of community service, three years probation and pay $845.50 in fees.
Judge Mark Monson
Ricky I. Santos, 48, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Eric B. Shoaf, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 2-3 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Oliver J. Taylor, 46, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year and 6 months to 3 years and 6 months prison for each charge, sentences to run concurrently and pay $571 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jeremy R. Herb, 39, of Vancouver, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service, 364 days supervised probation, 90 days driver’s license suspended and pay $716.90 in fees.
Judge Victoria Olds
Chase C. Grimm, 20, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing March 27.
Katherine P. Samuels, 29, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 27.
Brian L. Harmon, 51, of Lewiston charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Status conference hearing March 27.
Randy L. Thornberry, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 27.