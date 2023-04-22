Of Friday, April 22, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Audrie Smith and Logan Crozier, of Lewiston, a son, Xavier Joe Knott, born Tuesday.
Danielle and Samuel Rice, of Asotin, a son, Jude Alexander Rice, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Zachary Paul Piche and Kylie Beth Schumacher, both of Lewiston.
Jody James Brown and Crystal Kay Slaughter, both of Lewiston.
Jason Andrew Pippin and Alejandra Rafaela Cabrera, both of Lewiston.
Jack Allen Lomanto and Aubree Tara Jolly, both of Culdesac.
Trenton Ward Reel and Josephine Corinthia Wimer, both of Lewiston.
Garret Raymond Cochrell and Jourdan Anne Ackerman, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Calvin R. Broncheau, 62, of Lenore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 3-4 years, 30 days discretionary, sentence suspended, four years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Codee R. Dominguez, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to grand theft and DUI, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days for each charge, sentences to run concurrently and pay $2,036 in fees.
Zachary P. Koenig, 28, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to grand theft and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 for each charge, sentences to run concurrently and pay $491 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Colin M. Hawkins, 21, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of grand theft and burglary, all felonies. Status conference hearing May 1.
Cole Fehl-Haber, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Joseph F. Marek, 64, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Nathaniel R. Shafer, 40, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing May 1.
Martha E. A. Ivey, 28, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing May 1.
Jason C. Hohman, 26, of Craigmont, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.
Stormey Westerfield, 27, of Benton City, Wash., charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, fentanyl), both felonies. Status conference hearing May 1.
Travis E. Picard, 44, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing May 1.