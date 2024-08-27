Sections
The Region
Religion
December 7, 2024

In the churches

Several members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region have been assigned to missions. Here are the details:

Jacob Williams, 18, of the Clarkston Ward has been called to serve in the Brazil Fortaleza Mission. His parents are Walter and Sheri Williams, of Clarkston.

Talia Brown, 19, of the Grangeville Ward has been called to serve in the Brazil Sao Paulo South Mission. Her parents are Joel and Brandi Brown, of Grangeville.

Lot and Helen Smith of the Grangeville Ward have been called to serve in the Adriatic North Mission.

Halle Bagley, 19, of the Lewiston 2nd Ward has been called to serve in the Alabama Birmingham Mission, Spanish speaking. Her parents are Brian and Amanda Bagley, of Lewiston.

Annika Huff, 19, of the Riverview Ward has been called to serve in the Florida Tampa Mission. Her parents are Josh and Mercedes Huff, of Lewiston.

Remmi Stanger, 19, of the Lewiston 2nd Ward has been called to serve in the California Modesto Mission. Her parents are Telly and Karina Stanger, of Lewiston.

———

A live nativity is planned Sunday evening at Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. The nativity will be on display from 5-7 p.m. Sunday. There will be music, Christmas carols and refreshments. The public is invited.

