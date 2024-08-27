In the churches

Several members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region have been assigned to missions. Here are the details:

Jacob Williams, 18, of the Clarkston Ward has been called to serve in the Brazil Fortaleza Mission. His parents are Walter and Sheri Williams, of Clarkston.

Talia Brown, 19, of the Grangeville Ward has been called to serve in the Brazil Sao Paulo South Mission. Her parents are Joel and Brandi Brown, of Grangeville.

Lot and Helen Smith of the Grangeville Ward have been called to serve in the Adriatic North Mission.