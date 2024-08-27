Area churches plan vacation Bible schools
The following vacation Bible schools are planned for the coming week:
The Clarkston United Methodist Church is launching its vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the church.
The theme for this event is "Lift Off! Soaring to new heights with God" and is designed for children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31. Activities planned include crafts, games, a science lab, music, food and fellowship.
For more information, contact Judy Elliott at (509) 758-2337.
---
The First United Methodist Church in Lewiston presents its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church.
The theme for this event is Lift Off! Soaring to new heights with God and is designed for children in preschool through sixth grade. Activities planned are Bible stories, crafts, music and snacks.
To preregister for the event call the church at (208) 743-2971.
---
OROFINO - Lutherhaven Community Day Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 3 at the Ascension Lutheran Church, 215 115th St., Orofino.
The theme is Listen Up! and the event is designed for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Activities will include games, camp songs, youth Bible studies, worship, crafts, archery and more.
All campers need to bring sack lunches and a free will offering of $20 will be appreciated, but no child will be turned away. A signed registration form must accompany children and can be completed the first day of camp. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.
The event is sponsored by Orofino-Peck United Methodist, St. Theresa's Catholic, and Ascension Lutheran Churches and registration forms can be picked up at each of the churches.
Pullman church presents free movie nights
PULLMAN - The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will present free movie nights at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at the church, 525 NE Campus.
Popcorn and lemonade will be provided and each movie will be followed by discussions. Call the church by Tuesday if childcare is needed, at (509) 332-6411.
Scheduled movies include: "Little Miss Sunshine" (R), Thursday and "Hotel Rwanda" (R) on Aug. 2
Musical program
in Pomeroy features
old-time favorite songs
POMEROY - The Pataha Flour Mills near Pomeroy will present "Songs of Summertime and Harvest" at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
The musical program, which is part of the Mills' monthly Pataha Valley Praise Gathering series will feature old-time favorite songs. Area musicians will include Juyne Bowles on the Organ and the Jon Van Vogt family. There will be a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and both are on donation basis. Reservations are recommended at (509) 843-3799.
Nez Perce Joint Session business meeting held; Talmaks association board members elected
The Nez Perce Indian Joint Session had its annual business meeting July 2 at the 110th Talmaks Christian Camp meeting.
The Joint Session combines ordained elders from six Nez Perce Presbyterian Churches. Officers elected to serve on the Joint Session are: moderator, Elder Corbett Wheeler Sr., of Juliaetta; vice-moderator, Elder Gwendolyn Carter of Lapwai; clerk of session, Elder JoAnn Kauffman of Spokane; treasurer, Elder Marilyn Bowen of Kamiah; and vice-treasurer, Elder Stephanie Oatman of Kamiah.
The annual Talmaks election of board members and officers took place July 6.
Newly elected to the Talmaks Camp Meeting Association is Bessie Scott of Lapwai. Re-elected to the board were: Maple Stuivenga, Stephanie Oatman, Nancy Wheeler and Samuel N. Penney, all of Kamiah; Vivian Seubert of Lewiston; Nancy J. Halfmoon and Paula Moody, both of Lapwai.
Those elected to vice president and the financial committee are: Jeannie Strong of Kamiah First Presbyterian Church; Paula Moody of Meadow Creek Presbyterian Church; Corbett Wheeler of North Fork Presbyterian Church; Yvonne A. Oberly of Kamiah Second Presbyterian Church; Chloe Halfmoon of Spalding Presbyterian Church; and Delbert Ellenwood of Stites Presbyterian Church.
Those elected to the executive board are: camp president, Connie Evans of Lapwai; honorary president, Nancy J. Halfmoon of Lapwai; camp secretary, Thelma Oberly of Wapato, Wash.; and camp treasurer, Estelline Carter of Lewiston.
King's Heirs will sing in Kamiah this afternoon
KAMIAH - The King's Heirs will be in Kamiah at 3 p.m. today at the Wa A Yas.
The concert will benefit an orphanage center in Lira, Uganda. There will be a pig roast at 3 p.m. with the concert starting at 4:30 p.m.