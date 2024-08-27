Area churches plan vacation Bible schools

The following vacation Bible schools are planned for the coming week:

The Clarkston United Methodist Church is launching its vacation Bible school from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the church.

The theme for this event is "Lift Off! Soaring to new heights with God" and is designed for children who will be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31. Activities planned include crafts, games, a science lab, music, food and fellowship.

For more information, contact Judy Elliott at (509) 758-2337.

---

The First United Methodist Church in Lewiston presents its vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at the church.

The theme for this event is Lift Off! Soaring to new heights with God and is designed for children in preschool through sixth grade. Activities planned are Bible stories, crafts, music and snacks.

To preregister for the event call the church at (208) 743-2971.

---

OROFINO - Lutherhaven Community Day Camp is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 3 at the Ascension Lutheran Church, 215 115th St., Orofino.

The theme is Listen Up! and the event is designed for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Activities will include games, camp songs, youth Bible studies, worship, crafts, archery and more.

All campers need to bring sack lunches and a free will offering of $20 will be appreciated, but no child will be turned away. A signed registration form must accompany children and can be completed the first day of camp. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the first day of camp.

The event is sponsored by Orofino-Peck United Methodist, St. Theresa's Catholic, and Ascension Lutheran Churches and registration forms can be picked up at each of the churches.

Pullman church presents free movie nights

PULLMAN - The Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will present free movie nights at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at the church, 525 NE Campus.

Popcorn and lemonade will be provided and each movie will be followed by discussions. Call the church by Tuesday if childcare is needed, at (509) 332-6411.