A box canyon and a blood-bought box

Oh boy, I hope I can explain the title of this article in the number of words I have.

First, I am going to refer to myself as a box. I live and I move and I have my being in the box. It literally is me. I came from a very abusive childhood. My dad was very physically and mentally abusive. At 12 years old, I went into a canyon to get away from it all.

As I headed up this canyon, I noticed a draw veering off to the left. I went up that draw and found something that made my life so much better. I found alcohol. I put that in my box.

I came back down the draw into the canyon once again. With the help of this new friend, I could be anything I wanted to be. I could talk to girls, I could dance. I had arrived. Alcohol made the trip up this canyon so much easier.

As I continued, I saw another draw going up to the right, so I headed up it. There I found promiscuity, sex, lust, pornography. I put that in my box. I brought that back down into the canyon, and coupled with alcohol, life was good.

As I continued, I found another draw. That draw changed things. I found fear. I put that in my box. By then, my life had started to spiral out of control due to alcoholic drinking. Fear set in and I became afraid of living and afraid of dying.

The journey up the canyon was no longer fun — it became a drudgery. It got worse when I found the draw of bitterness, hatred and unforgiveness toward my father, and I put that into my box. By now I had been traveling up the canyon for 30 years. Because of all the things I had put into my box, I was now full of hopelessness, darkness and despair and thoughts of suicide.

Suddenly, I realized I was in a box canyon and I had come to the end. I could not go any further. I could not go up, there was no draw to the left or to the right, and I certainly could not go back. I was at my end, almost at the end of a 357. I was where the prodigal son was, at the end of myself.