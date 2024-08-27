A heart that loves is a good thing

I hardly need more shocks after glancing at daily headlines, but my brain is a master of surprises. Odd, out-of-the-blue “how did I miss that?” surprises, like recognizing something about myself that’s been there all along and I didn’t have a word for it. A word can click like that and validate my experience.

People diagnosed later in life with things like ADHD and autism express relief by knowing there is a word for what is happening to them. In words there are answers, treatment plans — a future. Diagnostic clarity is transformational.

Once, in a bout of curiosity, I took a silly internet quiz – “to reveal my hidden signs of lurking ailments.” According to the internet quiz I am near death and should immediately purchase the advertised “lifesaving” supplements. So, I’m sticking with my physician, thanks.

Another internet quiz I took helped me find out what I darn well already knew: my sexuality. What supplements would be peddled? Counseling sessions? Personal coaching? I can’t remember any sales pitches now, because two words captured my recognition and doubled-clicked for me, supplement-free. According to the internet, I am heterosexual (I knew that much), but am also sapiosexual (attracted to intelligence), and a demisexual (not a one-night-stander). Even the internet can get it right sometimes.

There you have it. My coming-out story. I was heterosexual, sapiosexual and demisexual long before I knew the words for them. It also describes the man I married, smart and stick-with-it loyal, my clickiest click. I’m lucky for that.

Marriage is best if you click with the stick of a coupling contract. People may be interested to know that there are eight different kinds of marriage in the Bible. In addition to the “one man and one woman” marriage, the Bible describes:

Polygamous marriages — a man with more than one wife.

Levirate marriages — a widow without a male child must marry her dead husband’s brother, her brother-in-law.

A man, a woman and her property — her female slaves.

A man, one or more wives, and concubines.