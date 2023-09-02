When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

Before we go any further in this article, could I ask you to stop right here and pinch your arm? Now don’t cause any bruising or anything, just a slight pinch. Go ahead, I will wait.

Did you feel that pinch? Do you know what that feeling is telling you? It is telling you that you are ALIVE.

