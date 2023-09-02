Before we go any further in this article, could I ask you to stop right here and pinch your arm? Now don’t cause any bruising or anything, just a slight pinch. Go ahead, I will wait.
Did you feel that pinch? Do you know what that feeling is telling you? It is telling you that you are ALIVE.
So, the next time you stub your toe on the bathroom scales at 3 o’clock in the morning, don’t yell out with words you will be sorry for later, just say, “I am ALIVE!” When you whack your thumb with a hammer, just say, “I am ALIVE!”
In this world we are living in, we are all going to experience the pinch of pain. Jesus himself told us we would. John 16:33: “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.”
That scripture leads right into another kind of “pinch.” A supernatural “pinch” from God himself. When you ask Jesus into your life, you are born again and the Holy Spirit comes into your heart. The first thing he does is “pinch” you with the love of God. Romans 5:5: “Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.”
I must to tell you that “pinch” brought me to life! To me that “pinch” was like slapping a baby on the bottom, right before he takes his first breath. “The pinch of God” is what let this dead man know, “I am ALIVE!” Ephesians 2:4: “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ.” Colossians 2:13: “And you, being dead in your trespasses and the uncircumcision of your flesh, He has made alive together with Him ...”
That “pinch” not only gave me life, it gave me life more abundantly. John 10:10: “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” Every time I read his word, he “pinches” me with more life. John 6:63: “It is the Spirit who gives life; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you are spirit, and they are life.”
Do you know why his words bring life? Because the word of God IS alive! Hebrews 4:12: “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword ...” Through his spirit, “the pinch of God” has produced so much fruit in my life. Galatians 5:22: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.”
“The pinch of God” has brought me out of total darkness. 1 Peter 2:9: “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light.”
“The pinch of God” has brought me so close to him. Ephesians 2:13: “But now in Christ Jesus you who once were far off have been brought near by the blood of Christ.”
Oh, my goodness, pinch me, am I dreaming? No, I am ALIVE! I have never been more alive than I am right now, ALL because of “the pinch of God.” My fervent prayer for the church is, “Oh, Lord, come down and ‘pinch’ your people in the pew! Let them know that they are alive!”
For those of you who have never felt “the pinch of God,” Romans 10:9 tells you how you can: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.”
I guarantee, if you do that, you will get pinched by the love of God and your life will never be the same.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.