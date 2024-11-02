Allowing the Holy Spirit to remove the walls of the house

I love the story in Mark 2 where four men drop a crippled man down through the roof of a house where Jesus was teaching.

They could not get in the door of the house — they could not even get close to the door. It tells us why in the first verse of Chapter 2: “because Jesus was IN the house.” Everywhere Jesus went he attracted large crowds. I have read and preached on that story many times. When I read it the other day the verse, “Jesus was IN the house” jumped out at me. The Holy Spirit gave me a whole new revelation of that verse.

You see, when we ask Jesus into our hearts we become the temple of the Holy Spirit. 1 Corinthians 6:19: “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is IN you, whom you have from God.” Wow.

As Christians, you and I are the temple of the Holy Spirit. Do you know what that means? Glad you asked. Jesus is in the house. Before I go on any further, let me tell you how amazing that is.

When Solomon was directed to build a temple for God, he said in 2 Chronicles 2:6: “But who is able to build Him a temple, since heaven and the heaven of heavens cannot contain Him? Who am I then, that I should build Him a temple?”

Solomon was overwhelmed by the thought that he was building a temple for God. Do you realize the God that the heaven and the heaven of heavens could not contain lives in you and me? We are God containers. I can thankfully say, “I am not a garbage container any longer, I am a God container!”

Now, let’s look at the second part of 1 Corinthians 6:19. It goes on to say that we are no longer our own, we have been bought at a price. That price, my friends, is the blood of Jesus. 1 Peter 1:18: “Knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ.”