Arguments for the unarguable

Did you ever notice that the only thing that comes from an argument for a god’s existence is a counter argument against a god’s existence? Guess what counter arguments produce? Yep. A counter to the counter. And so on until you’re countered in like a Nighthawk in that Edward Hopper diner, high on your own supply with nobody to talk to. This is not to say that arguments aren’t entertaining. They are.

Who doesn’t love St. Anselm of Canterbury’s argument: “God is that which nothing greater can be conceived?” It’s catchy as a bumper sticker. But besides the circular fallacy, St. Anselm’s biblical god circa 1078 CE is not the boast people think it is. I can, for instance, conceive a god greater than St. Anselm’s biblical god.

I can envision a god that doesn’t create a place of evil and suffering for nonconsensual sentient beings with only a supernaturally “dictated” cryptic story from 6000 BCE to sometime first century as a guide for proper suffering. I can also conceive of a god who simply forgives the inferior beings He/She/It created without a cringy blood sacrifice.

I can conceive lots of greater gods, but that is the point. When it comes to gods we are forced to play in the playground of imagination. All arguments for the existence of supernatural beings are for entertainment purposes only because we simply have no supernatural data or way to obtain supernatural data. And if we did, what is the proper way to interpret supernatural data?

The idea that Anselm’s god judges us on the evaluations we make when he left us nothing to go on but faulty, evidence-free arguments, claims, hypothesis, unproven and probably unprovable, without anything conclusive, demonstrable or repeatable to go on, is reasonably rejectable.

In the religion of my birth, St. Anselm’s god is a powerful supernatural being who deceives us. Is it reasonable to believe a known deceiver? Because I can conceive of a god who thinks people should not outsource their thoughts, beliefs, and personal morality to “divine dictation” from a known deceiver. A greater god thinks that humans should develop a personal ethic and morality.

History is swollen with atrocities committed by people who outsourced their personal morality and acted on bad interpretations of St. Anselm’s god. Besides, outsourcing personal morality makes for lazy thinking and immature ethical development. Not greater at all.