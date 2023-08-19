When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

As I started setting up my cross on Bridge Street for the Fourth of July, I planned on wrapping it from the bottom to the top with red, white and blue glitter ribbon. I was also going to put four smaller American flags across the top of it.

Before I did, the Spirit of the Lord spoke to me and restrained me. He said to me, “I don’t want glitter and flags on my cross. My cross has always stood alone, and I don’t want it covered up with anything.”

