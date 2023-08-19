As I started setting up my cross on Bridge Street for the Fourth of July, I planned on wrapping it from the bottom to the top with red, white and blue glitter ribbon. I was also going to put four smaller American flags across the top of it.
Before I did, the Spirit of the Lord spoke to me and restrained me. He said to me, “I don’t want glitter and flags on my cross. My cross has always stood alone, and I don’t want it covered up with anything.”
You see, there was no glitter coming off the cross on that gruesome day our Savior became sin for you and me. After he said, “it is finished” and gave up his spirit, he was taken down off the cross, and it has stood alone ever since.
Oh, many others were crucified on that same kind of cross, but none with the significance of his crucifixion.
First, he was an innocent man. He had never committed any sin. Hebrews 4:15: “For we do not have a High Priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but was in all points tempted as we are, yet without sin.”
Despite being sinless, Jesus willingly went to the cross. Hebrews 12:2: “who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame ...” It was there he became sin for you and me. 2 Corinthians 5:21: “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”
Secondly, three days after Jesus died, he rose from the dead! 1 Corinthians 15: “For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures ...” Without the resurrection, Paul tells us we are still in our sin and without hope. 1 Corinthians 15:16: “For if the dead do not rise, then Christ is not risen. And if Christ is not risen, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins!”
His blood stains and his sacrifice, leading to the finished work of the cross, are eternal. Let us never cover that cross up.
Here again is where I need to share what the Lord spoke to me. There is a cross on display in most churches today. What you will find in many of them is that the cross is hardly visible, because it has been camouflaged, with man’s own agenda, man’s traditions, man’s religious rituals, man’s entertainment, and man’s plans and schemes. Please don’t be angry with me. I am just the messenger. Listen to what the Apostle Paul said about the cross. He said it so clearly in Galatians 6:14: “But God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.”
Paul was responsible for writing a good portion of the New Testament, but he never strayed too far from the message of the cross. His boast, as he said, was the cross of Jesus Christ. You see, this old, rugged cross will always stand alone, standing for truth, standing for salvation, standing for healing, standing for deliverance, standing for liberty to the captive.
As I close, I am reminded of the great old hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross.” In that hymn it says that the cross is an emblem of suffering and shame, (where Jesus) for a world of lost sinners was slain. That lost sinner, my friends, is you and me. So, let’s cling to that old, rugged cross with all that we have.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.