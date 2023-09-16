When was the last time you made a deposit into your ‘faith account’?

Nick Hasselstrom

As we come to the middle of September, I can’t help but wonder, where did the summer go? I was reminded of that old saying, “time moves slowly, but passes quickly.”

That started me thinking about time. Here is the definition of time: A nonspatial continuum measured in terms of events which succeed one another from past through present to future.