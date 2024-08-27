Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel

My midlife crisis crashed into my 30s when my kids aged into autonomy. They were busy with school, music and sports, and because I genuinely enjoyed their company, I did a thing — a martial arts program — with them.

That tae kwon do program required students to work on different character qualities (integrity, respect, self-esteem, etc.) with each belt level. Physical challenges aside, it was the mental work that caused my greatest strain. When I complained my instructor laughed and clapped, “Grab the gift! Heal it!” I provided him great entertainment.

When I worked on integrity, the good person I knew myself to be suddenly wanted to speed, to slack on my work, to sneak the forbidden when no one was looking. Except I was always looking. I shocked myself. When I worked on self-esteem, everything I hated about myself presented front and center. All the shyness I never knew showed up when it was supposed to be confidence. How was I hiding all these “gifts” for so long?

To this day, I don’t need an adversary outside myself and wonder why believers (Christian) in my life go all in for the satanic panic, devil-all-the-time stuff. “Grab the gift! Heal it!” falls on deaf ears. The gift of fearlessness is a tricky one for believers in supernatural things and existential judgments.

As a secular humanist, the best I have for fearful loved ones is to bolster their faith, remind them that All-Powerful is, by definition, beyond threat. I offer the trite “good always wins” because I think they need to hear it. I remind them that the devil isn’t winning and that “the devil made me do it” remains inadmissible evidence in a court of law for good reason. But they insist the All-Powerful is at risk of destruction, and we go around again. I call it the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel. Me, the nonbeliever, reminding the believers in my life that either their God is All-Powerful, or He/She/It is not. Do I need a spoiler alert?