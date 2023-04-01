Has anyone besides myself taken a look at the headlines of today. I do not have to fill this article with them — I know you read them. They are very unsettling to say the least.
Do you know that more than 2,000 years ago, Jesus came to his disciples and he gave the headlines for today.
Matthew 24:3-13 — “Now as He sat on the Mount of Olives, the disciples came to Him privately, saying, ‘tell us, when will these things be? And what will be the sign of Your coming, and of the end of the age?’ And Jesus answered and said to them: ‘Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, “I am the Christ,” and will deceive many. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for My name’s sake. And then many will be offended, will betray one another, and will hate one another. Then many false prophets will rise up and deceive many. And because lawlessness will abound, the love of many will grow cold. But he who endures to the end shall be saved.’ ”
Look around, do you see any of this happening in the world today? Of course you do, every day.
The difference between these headlines though, and the headlines of today is that there is hope in these headlines. Jesus tells us, when we see all of this, not to be troubled.
He also tells us if we endure to the end we will be saved. What a promise.
This month, we are celebrating the greatest event in the history of mankind: the death, the burial and the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That is the great news of the gospel. You can read the account in 1 Corinthians, Chapter 15. The exclamation of the gospel is the resurrection of Jesus. The Apostle Paul tells us without the resurrection we are all still in our sin and without hope. His resurrection, the empty tomb, is the biggest headline news of all time. He has risen, he is alive!
Listen to the account in Mark 16:1-7 — “Now when the Sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices, that they might come and anoint Him. Very early in the morning, on the first day of the week, they came to the tomb when the sun had risen. And they said among themselves, ‘Who will roll away the stone from the door of the tomb for us?’ But when they looked up, they saw that the stone had been rolled away — for it was very large. And entering the tomb, they saw a young man clothed in a long white robe sitting on the right side; and they were alarmed. But he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He is risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid Him.’ ”
That, my friends is a headline to shout about. The despairing headlines of this world will go on and on. Let me encourage you to get your headlines from the word of God, always holding on to the main headline,
The headline of an empty tomb — “He is Alive.”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.