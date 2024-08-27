Recently, in my quiet time with the Lord, he asked me a question that went deep into my spirit and made me sad.

Before I give you that question, let me give you a little background so you will understand the question as I do. In the Old Testament, people would come to the temple to make sacrifices and pray. The temple had three parts, the Outer Court, the Inner Court (the Holy Place), and the Holy of Holies. The people had to remain in the Outer Court. The Inner Court was where the priests carried out their duties. Then, there was the Holy of Holies, where the high priest would go into once a year and take the sacrifice in for the sin of the people.

NOTE: Two things here. 1. The high priest had to take a sacrifice in for himself also. 2. The sacrifice he took in did not take the people’s sin away. It simply covered their sin for another year, making it a temporary sacrifice. Hebrews 10:4, “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins.”

In the New Testament, this sacrificial system remained the same. Then, just as prophesied all through the Old Testament, a savior would come down from heaven and change it ALL! This is where I start getting excited. Remember the line from the old Superman show years ago, “Look, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s Superman!” How about this, “Look, up in the sky, it’s the wind, it’s a fire, no it is JESUS, come down in the flesh!” Jesus changed the old sacrificial system with the blood of a new and better covenant, his blood.

You see, when he gave up his last breath and died on that old rugged cross, the veil to the Holy of Holies was torn from the TOP to the BOTTOM, making access for the people to come in from the Outer Court into the Father’s presence. NOTE: Two things. 1. Jesus did not take a sacrifice into the Holy of Holies. He WAS the sacrifice! 2. This sacrifice did not just “cover” the sin of the world; it took away the sin of the world, past, present and future. Hebrews 10:12, “But this Man, after He had offered one sacrifice for sins ‘forever,’ sat down at the right hand of God.”