In Paul’s Second Epistle to the Corinthians, chapter 7, we read, “For godly grief produces a repentance that leads to salvation without regret, whereas worldly grief produces death.” (v.10, ESV.) How might we contrast and define “godly grief” from “worldly grief”? And more important, where do the consequences of each lead?
Paul is not advocating a system of salvation based on godly sorrow or grief. Salvation is by grace alone through Christ alone — but godly grief demonstrates and credenitials the grace of God operating in the life of a genuine Christian. Worldly grief or sorrow is a remorse on losing the approval of the world in some manner. It may be bitter, immensely sad and full of self-pity. In other words, it is self-focused and not focused on God and a determination to change one’s behavior. If you wish to see true repentance and sorrow for sin in action, read Psalm 51. David had faith, but he was also repentant and wished to turn from sin — a picture of godly grief. Worldly sorrow is well-described in Hebrews chapter 12 and Genesis 25-27. Esau had many tears and sorrowed much over the loss of his birthright but found no place in his heart for true repentance.
So godly grief is centered in God, worldly grief in self; godly sorrow ends in praise and thanksgiving in Heaven; wordly sorrow ends in eternal weeping, judgment and Hell, (Matthew chapters 13 & 25). Dear reader, how might you identify godly grief from worldly grief and make an assessment of your own spiritual condition? Here are a few thoughts:
A truly repentant sinner rejects indifference to sin.
A truly repentant sinner desires to turn from their sinful ways.
A truly repentant sinner is zealous for the honor of Almighty God and His Son, Jesus Christ.
A truly repentant sinner will labor to cultivate the Second Beatitude, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” (Matthew 5:4, ESV). They mourn over their sins before a Holy God and this godly grief is “blessed” because it compels us sinners to seek God’s mercy in forgiveness. Is that you dear reader? I pray it may be so.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.
