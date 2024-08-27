Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?

Question: Is "Christina Nationalism" something for which Bible-believing Christians should participate in or support?

One could define this movement as the concept of mixing patriotism, social activism and the "flag" with Christianity — all in defense of a revanchist effort to defend traditional American values.

If the preceding is generally an accurate definition of this campaign, then it should be something abhorrent to thoughtful Christians; an anathema as it pollutes the Cross of Christ by stapling politics and nationalism to the finished work of Christ.

The civil authority, as represented by the pagan Roman Empire in the person of Pilate, asked Jesus, "Are you the King of the Jews?" (John 18:33, ESV.) And Jesus responded: "My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world." (John 18:36, ESV.)

Is "Christian Nationalism" a method or a way of thinking endorsed by the Holy Spirit? Are protest marches, mass mailings, internet propagandizing and pulpits who mix grace with the "flag" advancing the cause of Christ?

Answer: Not at all! Frankly, it is impious and will not advance the cause of Christ.