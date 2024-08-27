Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?

Question: Is "Christina Nationalism" something for which Bible-believing Christians should participate in or support?
One could define this movement as the concept of mixing patriotism, social activism and the "flag" with Christianity — all in defense of a revanchist effort to defend traditional American values.
If the preceding is generally an accurate definition of this campaign, then it should be something abhorrent to thoughtful Christians; an anathema as it pollutes the Cross of Christ by stapling politics and nationalism to the finished work of Christ.
The civil authority, as represented by the pagan Roman Empire in the person of Pilate, asked Jesus, "Are you the King of the Jews?" (John 18:33, ESV.) And Jesus responded: "My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world." (John 18:36, ESV.)
Is "Christian Nationalism" a method or a way of thinking endorsed by the Holy Spirit? Are protest marches, mass mailings, internet propagandizing and pulpits who mix grace with the "flag" advancing the cause of Christ?
Answer: Not at all! Frankly, it is impious and will not advance the cause of Christ.
If one wishes to change society, do so by what the Scriptures urge all of us to do. Preach and teach and evangelize with the Gospel, not an adulterated and heretical version of it. For it is the Gospel, as God's instrument not only to change the hears of men and women, but also to transform society as well. (See Romans 10:17; Galatians 3:1-8; and Colossians 1:15-23.)
Keep in mind, dear reader, the New Testament writers were not so much trying to change the world and make it a better place to live. They were not trying to restore Paradise, which was lost long ago. They were not cultural and social reformers, but heralds of the returning Christ.
As Dr. J.I. Packer has written in his volume, "Concise Theology" (page 194), "The gospel of Christ is still the gospel of the kingdom ... the good news of righteousness, peace, joy in the Holy Spirit through entering a disciple's relationship to the living Lord." (See Romans 14:17.)
On the other hand, the church will neither please God nor see fruit from its messaging if it picks up the worldly weapons of Goliath to fight a spiritual war. When its ministers pay more attention to politics, economics and sociology, it will only reap more vice and lawlessness serving Satan's purposes, and not God's.
Let us act according to Scripture and not according to the fooling impatience of man.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.