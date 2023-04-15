Dear reader, does God have a purpose?
If so, what might that purpose be in regard to humanity? We see part of the answer to those two questions in the following passages of scripture, one from the Old Testament and one from the New Testament.
Malachi 1:2-3 — “ ‘I have loved you,’ says the Lord. But you say, ‘How have you loved us?’ ‘Is this not Esau Jacob’s Brother?’ declares the Lord. ‘Yes I have loved Jacob but Esau I have hated.’ “ (ESV, see also Romans 9:11-26).
For further evidence of God’s purpose and the method to achieve his purpose, Ephesians 1:3-5 — “Bless be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ ... even as he chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and blameless before Him. In love He predestined us for adoption as sons through Jesus Christ, according to the purpose of His will.”
So God’s purpose is the redemption of his rational creatures in loving them, expressed in bestowing upon them privileges, joys and gifts. And God’s people respond with worship, praise, thanksgiving and obedience to his word.
However, one point of caution must be expressed: God’s foreknowledge does not mean ratification — that is, ratification of man’s foreseen faith by God looking down the corridors of time. Such a heretical view ultimately undermines and destroys salvation by grace and places it in the category of salvation by works.
If you think you are saved by your works, I would urge you to do a study on the vocabulary of salvation. Here are a few terms to begin with — proorizo: predestined, foreordain; protasso: to appoint before; procheirizo: to determine, choose or appoint; eklego: choose, chosen, elect; and proginosko: to foreknow, to be rendered certain rather than contingent on man’s fallen will. And there are many more.
Paul Washer, a former missionary to Peru and founder of Heart Cry Missionary Society, asked himself the question as to why so few really understand the Gospel in any depth.
His answer is compelling in part — “I submit to you that this county is not Gospel-hardened; it is Gospel-ignorant, because the preachers are. Let me repeat this. The malady in this country is not liberal politicians, the root of socialism, Hollywood or anything else. It is the so-called evangelical pastor, preacher or evangelist of our day; that is where the malady is to be found. We do not know the Gospel. We have taken the glorious Gospel of our blessed God and reduced it down to four spiritual laws, and five things God wants you to know, with a little superstitious prayer at the end. And if someone repeats it after us with enough sincerity, we popishly declare them to be born again! We have traded regeneration for decisions.”
Dear reader, what is your purpose, and where do you look to find out? Answer: Guided by the Holy Spirit, reading and studying the Bible, apart from evangelical traditions and high-church priestcraft, just maybe that purpose will be revealed to you.
But as the Apostle Paul exhorts his young friend Timothy, and all of us as well, in 2 Timothy 2:15 — Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.
