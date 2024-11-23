Kayleigh McEnany, a Fox News host who served as press secretary during Donald Trump’s first term as president, will be the keynote speaker during the seventh annual Truth and Grace Banquet in March at Lewiston.

The banquet is the “cornerstone event” for Reliance Ministries (Reliance Center), which is a faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy center in Lewiston.

The event will raise “critical funds to support the organization’s mission of providing life affirming cost free healthcare and support services to individuals and families in need,” according to a Reliance Ministries news release.