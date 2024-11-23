Kayleigh McEnany, a Fox News host who served as press secretary during Donald Trump’s first term as president, will be the keynote speaker during the seventh annual Truth and Grace Banquet in March at Lewiston.
The banquet is the “cornerstone event” for Reliance Ministries (Reliance Center), which is a faith-based, anti-abortion pregnancy center in Lewiston.
The event will raise “critical funds to support the organization’s mission of providing life affirming cost free healthcare and support services to individuals and families in need,” according to a Reliance Ministries news release.
McEnany, 36, was the White House press secretary from April 2020 to January 2021. Besides appearing on Fox News, she also wrote a book called “For Such a Time as This.”
The banquet is scheduled for March 3, 2025, at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. Tickets for general admission seating will be available starting in January 2025, after sponsorships are secured.
Sponsorships are now for sale for the event, including Title Sponsor ($20,000), Premier Sponsor ($10,000), Major Sponsor ($5,000), Food Sponsor ($3,500), Printing Sponsor ($2,500), Table Sponsor ($1,000) and Dessert Sponsor ($500).
Those interested in a sponsorship or getting on a waiting list for general admission seats may contact the Reliance Center at (208) 298-4575 or Heather Lawless at (208) 790-5020 or heather@reliancecenter.org.