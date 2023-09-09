G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), English author and philosopher, observed “... that a man should be doubtful about himself, but undoubtful about the truth.” The American theologian and Biblical commentator Albert Barnes (1798-1870) advances this thought further when he writes regarding the matter of preaching, “... when self is primary and the Gospel is secondary ... it may be the occasion to gain influence ... as an occasion of advancing ourselves in the world.”

Ministers who do so are often certain about themselves and their mission, but remain unclear or even embarrassed about God’s mission in this world. The brilliant American writer and apologist Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758) asks a question every pastor should explore “to the bottomless depths of secret corruption” in our hearts. What is our motive in preaching?