I read a story the other day about a man who came up from California to build a house in the country. On his way out to his property, he saw this old, fallen-down barn. He stopped and checked it out and fell in love with the looks of the wood.
He found out who the owner was and asked him if he could get this old wood for the interior of his house. The man told him it was just old barn wood, to which he replied, “Yes, but it’s more beautiful than any paint.”
They both had a different view of this wood. I relate to that. In my house, I have old barn wood doors in every room. They are beautiful. Do you know what made this wood so beautiful? It has been weathered by years of sleet, and rain, and snow, and hot, dry sun. These extreme weather conditions created a thing of beauty.
As I thought about all of this, I realized that when the Lord rescued me, I had been well-weathered. Well-weathered for years, by the conditions of the world. The conditions of an abusive father, alcoholism, lust, fear, bitterness, hatred and unforgiveness. I am sure that to the world, I was not a thing of beauty. I am so glad that, even though I was that weathered on the outside, God looked at my heart and saw a thing of beauty.
You see, God always looks at the heart. 1 Samuel 16:7: “But the Lord said to Samuel, ‘Do not look at his appearance or at his physical stature, because I have refused him. For the LORD does not see as man sees; for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’”
I am so glad that he sent his only begotten son to rescue this wretch, weathered by the world. Here is the mission statement of Jesus Christ, as spoken by himself in Luke 4:18: “The Spirit of the LORD is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
Let me tell you, this weathered old writer was poor, brokenhearted, bound, blind and oppressed.
Jesus pulled me out of all of that and set me free.
John 8:32: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
John 8:36: “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.”
I am now attached to Jesus. John 15:5: “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.”
This is where I get excited! Do you know, I am no longer being weathered by the world? Do you know why? Because now I am tethered to Jesus. I have gone from being weathered to being tethered! Here is the definition of tether: “a line to which someone is attached for security.” WOW! Jesus is now my security. He’s my lifeline! He is my anchor!
Hebrews 6:19: “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil.”
In the space I have left, I have to give all my praise to Jesus. You see, he was the one that became weathered for you and me. My friends, he weathered the ultimate storm. He was rejected and shamed, he was beaten to the point his own mother didn’t recognize him, and he was brutally nailed to a cross. Please understand, he weathered all of this because, through all of this, he was still tethered to the father, but when he bore the sin of the world, your sin, and my sin, in a moment you and I will NEVER understand, that tether was severed. He bore the sin of the world all alone. If you are not crying yet, just let that sink in a little longer.
Have you been weathered by the world? Get tethered to Jesus. Romans 10:9 tells you how.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.