I recently went to my grandson’s graduation ceremony at Lewis-Clark State College. Cynthia Pemberton, the president of LCSC, addressed the class at this ceremony, and after her congratulations to them, she said many of them, when they leave college, will go through the process of re-routing many times in their lives.
She was referring to the GPS in a car that tells you when you are off course by saying “rerouting.” That one word is all it took to put the mind of this writer into gear.
I thought about how many times I have been rerouted, before I asked Jesus into my life, and after I asked him into my life. However, during all of my rerouting, before Jesus became Lord of my life, my destination was the same. It was hell.
You see, when we are all born with the heredity of sin, the nature of sin, and the dominion of sin. That comes from the initial fall in the garden. I am afraid that a lot of unsaved people, who are going through this rerouting process, think that being good enough is, so to speak, “good enough.” They are deluded into thinking that heaven is their destination, because of their goodness. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Romans 3:12 says, “There is none who does good, no, not one.” Romans 3:23 says, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” It goes on to say in Romans 6:23: “For the wages of sin is death ...”
Oh, but God, who is full of grace and mercy, would send his only begotten son to die on a cross to change our destination. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I love the second part of Romans 6:23, which says: BUT, the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus. That eternal life comes from putting our faith in Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ alone. Romans 10:9: “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
When we do that, we will still go through a lot of rerouting in our lives, but our destination has now changed. It’s been changed from hell to heaven! All of that is the process of justification. Now, we come into what we call our sanctification. That is the working out this great gift of salvation. Paul talks about that in Philippians 2:12: “Therefore, my beloved, as you have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.”
During this process, you and I are going to miss the mark on more than one occasion. Like a dumb sheep, we are going to stray off course, and we are going to hear the Lord saying, “rerouting, rerouting.”
What makes me so grateful, is knowing, no matter how many times I am rerouted on my journey, my destination will always remain the same. My destination will always be heaven! That, my friends, is something to shout about!
I can’t close without telling you how great our Lord is. I am so glad, that in the garden, when Jesus was praying, and sweating drops as of blood, he didn’t say to the Father, “I am not liking the direction I am going.” “It doesn’t really look very good for Me!” “Could we talk about maybe doing a little rerouting and maybe steer around the cross?”
No, he didn’t say that, did he? He said, “nevertheless, not my will, but your will be done.” You see, Jesus knew his destination: The cross had been waiting for him before the foundation of the world. Thank you, Jesus!
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.
