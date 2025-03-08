In God’s kingdom, stay on the bottom rung

In the eyes of the world, we are told that if you want to get anywhere in life you need to climb the ladder of success. We are told things like, “The ladder of success is never crowded at the top,” “the rung of a ladder was never meant to rest upon” and “just remember, you can’t climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets.”

Climb the ladder of success and you will make lots of money, you will have a fancy title, you will have prestige and you will have a life of comfort. That may be the view of the world for success, but success in the Kingdom of God is entirely different.

Recently I received a great revelation from the Lord. He told me that to be successful in his kingdom, you need to get on the first rung of the ladder and let him lift you up. You see, my friends — the first rung of the ladder is a place of humility.

The book of James tells us what God will do with a humble heart. James 4:10, “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.” Psalm 31:1, confirms that promise, “I will extol You, O Lord, for You have lifted me up.”

God knows when we are on the first rung that we will have to continually “look up” to him. He is the one who started a good work in us and he will finish it. Philippians 1:6, “being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ.”

What many Christians do is try to keep going up the ladder under their own strength, effort and works. Pride sets in and they start looking down on others who aren’t as far up the ladder as they are. They become critical, judgmental and complacent.

Then they start to become weary. By the time they get toward the top, exhaustion sets in and they get “rung out.”