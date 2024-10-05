In the churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.

———

The Congregrational-Presbyterian Church is offering a free quilting class for beginners and others who would like to help make a quilt that will be given to a worthy cause.

No previous experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided, said organizer Bobbi Matousek. The quilting session is set for 9 a.m. to noon today at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 706 Sixth St., Lewiston, across the street from the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

“Come Quilt with Us” is an opportunity for anyone interested in learning how to quilt to participate in a fun, worthwhile project, with an emphasis on LCSC students, Matousek said. Once completed, the quilt will be used to help a nonprofit organization in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.