ReligionNovember 9, 2024

In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.

Orchards Community Church is planning a workshop titled “Surviving the Holidays” at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gathering Grounds, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.

The seminar is geared toward helping people “navigate the Holiday season,” according to a news release. It’s especially for people who are grieving the death of a loved one.

This event is free, but books associated with the event are $10. Those seeking more information may contact the church at (208) 743-1021.

