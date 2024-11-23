Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ReligionNovember 23, 2024

In The Churches

Sacred Heart Bazaar planned Sunday at Lapwai

LAPWAI — The annual Sacred Heart Bazaar is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Kateri Hall, 632 Second St.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A salmon and baked ham dinner will be served. The cost is $14 for adults; $4 for children 5 to 12 years old; and free for children 4 and younger.

The bazaar will also feature a silent auction from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., live auction at 3 p.m. and bingo from 12:30-2:30 p.m. There will be a raffle, and participants don’t have to be present to win.

Related
ReligionNov. 23
Former White House press secretary to speak at Truth and Gra...
ReligionNov. 23
You need to prime your own pump
ReligionNov. 16
With fools on my mind, I search for grownups
ReligionNov. 9
A Christian’s walk doesn’t stop at the ‘Salvation Station’
Related
Allowing the Holy Spirit to remove the walls of the house
ReligionNov. 2
Allowing the Holy Spirit to remove the walls of the house
COMMENTARY: Trees and truths: They come from the same roots
ReligionOct. 26
COMMENTARY: Trees and truths: They come from the same roots
All these years later, I’m sticking to HIStory
ReligionOct. 19
All these years later, I’m sticking to HIStory
A box canyon and a blood-bought box
ReligionOct. 5
A box canyon and a blood-bought box
Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?
ReligionSep. 28
Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?
The best for you and your children
ReligionSep. 7
The best for you and your children
In the churches
ReligionAug. 10
In the churches
LDS members from region assigned to missions
ReligionAug. 3
LDS members from region assigned to missions
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy