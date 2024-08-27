Sections
ReligionDecember 14, 2024

In the churches

The Women’s Aglow meeting for December is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at the Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The theme for this month’s meeting is “Jesus, the Light of our World,” from Isaiah 9:2. There will be special music and Christmas treats. All are welcome. Those seeking more information may contact Angie Nuxoll at (208) 816-6300.

———

Robert and Mary Lauritzen, furloughing missionaries from Ghana, will be speaking and sharing news from their latest time there at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Bible Missionary Church, at 11th Street and Burrell Avenue, Lewiston.

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will present a special “Blue Christmas” service for those needing comfort and solace through the holiday season at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church. The service will consist of scripture readings, meditations and music. All are welcome. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.

