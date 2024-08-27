In the churches

The Women’s Aglow meeting for December is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at the Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The theme for this month’s meeting is “Jesus, the Light of our World,” from Isaiah 9:2. There will be special music and Christmas treats. All are welcome. Those seeking more information may contact Angie Nuxoll at (208) 816-6300.

———

Robert and Mary Lauritzen, furloughing missionaries from Ghana, will be speaking and sharing news from their latest time there at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewiston Bible Missionary Church, at 11th Street and Burrell Avenue, Lewiston.