In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.