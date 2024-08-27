Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ReligionJanuary 25, 2025

In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Griefshare, a 13-week class, will start Feb. 10 at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Those who want to participate can join at any time. Books that are part of the class can be purchased for $20. The weekly classes will be at 7 p.m. Mondays and will take place in the church’s Community Room, which can be accessed via the east door.

Related
ReligionJan. 25
The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 18
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
ReligionJan. 18
In the Churches
ReligionJan. 11
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
Related
Come in from the outer court
ReligionJan. 4
Come in from the outer court
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
In the Churches
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
In the Churches
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
ReligionDec. 21, 2024
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
ReligionDec. 14, 2024
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
There is no substitute for Jesus
ReligionDec. 7, 2024
There is no substitute for Jesus
This holiday season, try 'simple' on for size
ReligionNov. 30, 2024
This holiday season, try 'simple' on for size
Former White House press secretary to speak at Truth and Grace Banquet at Lewiston
ReligionNov. 23, 2024
Former White House press secretary to speak at Truth and Grace Banquet at Lewiston
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy