In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.
Griefshare, a 13-week class, will start Feb. 10 at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Those who want to participate can join at any time. Books that are part of the class can be purchased for $20. The weekly classes will be at 7 p.m. Mondays and will take place in the church’s Community Room, which can be accessed via the east door.