ReligionFebruary 15, 2025

In the Churches

Five young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region have been assigned to missions. Here are the details:

Wyatt Anderberg, 18, of the Kamiah Ward has been called to serve in the Japan Sendai Mission for 24 months. His parents are Ben and Tahnyia Anderberg, of Kamiah.

Loralee Hyde, 19, of Clarkston, has been called to serve in the Arizona Phoenix Mission for 18 months. Her parents are John and Rebecca Hyde, of Clarkston.

Jackson Lathen, 18, of the Lewiston First Ward, has been called to serve in the Bolivia Cochabamba South Mission for 24 months. His parents are Jeff and Alison Lathen, of Lewiston.

Irving Riggle, 19, of the Lewis-Clark Young Single Adult Branch, has been called to serve for 24 months in the Texas El Paso Mission. His parents are Ryan and Stacie Riggle.

Mitchell Reese, 23, of the Lewiston First Ward, has been called to serve in the Zambia Lusaka Mission for 24 months. His parents are Eric and Deana Reese, of Lewiston.

