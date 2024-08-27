In the Churches

Five young members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the region have been assigned to missions. Here are the details:

Wyatt Anderberg, 18, of the Kamiah Ward has been called to serve in the Japan Sendai Mission for 24 months. His parents are Ben and Tahnyia Anderberg, of Kamiah.

Loralee Hyde, 19, of Clarkston, has been called to serve in the Arizona Phoenix Mission for 18 months. Her parents are John and Rebecca Hyde, of Clarkston.