Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ReligionFebruary 22, 2025

In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.

———

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Trinity Lutheran Church of Lewiston is planning an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. March 5 at the church, 920 Eighth Ave. The church is also planning a soup and bread suppers each Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. during Lent, starting March 12.

———

The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. March 8 at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullman islamicassociation.org.

Related
ReligionFeb. 22
The lesson from the Good Samaritan: Expand your boundary for...
ReligionFeb. 15
In the Churches
ReligionFeb. 15
Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation
ReligionFeb. 8
In the Churches
Related
Today is for defending God’s creation
ReligionFeb. 8
Today is for defending God’s creation
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
ReligionFeb. 1
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 25
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
ReligionJan. 18
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
ReligionJan. 11
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
Come in from the outer court
ReligionJan. 4
Come in from the outer court
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
In the Churches
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
In the Churches
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy